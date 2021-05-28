MONTEREY CO (CBS SF) — A jury convicted a Sand City woman this week for driving under the influence, fleeing an accident and other charges after a two-day trial.
The jury found Rachel Joy Gagliano, 44, guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol, with an enhancement for refusing a chemical test under California's implied consent law, as well as hit and run causing property damage. She had already pleaded no contest to driving with a suspended license.
The charges stem from Gagliano's arrest on Nov. 14, 2019, after she drove her minivan into a pole. Witnesses watched as she drove away from the accident only to park nearby and exit her vehicle. Noticing she was visibly intoxicated, witnesses called the Sand City Police.
Responding officers first called paramedics before arresting Gagliano. She refused to take a blood alcohol test when in police custody.
Judge Robert Burlison sentenced Gagliano to five years probation and 30 days in jail. While on probation, Gagliano cannot drink alcohol and must use an ignition interlock device on her car for one year. She’s also required to wear a SCRAM alcohol monitoring device for one year.