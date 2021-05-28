OAKLAND (BCN) — Police in Oakland are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman last Monday evening while she was walking along Joaquin Miller Road.
Police said the attack occurred at approximately 9 p.m.
The victim told police that the attack occurred while she was walking in the 3400 block of Joaquin Miller Road. The suspect, who was armed with a handgun, approached her, then sexually assaulted her. He then fled from the scene on foot. The victim was able to call police.
The suspect is described as a Black male, unknown age at this time, 6'1″, 200 pounds, wearing dark clothing. There is no further description of the suspect at this time.
Crime Stoppers of Oakland is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Special Victims Unit at (510) 238-3641.
