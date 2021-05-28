RICHMOND (CBS SF) — The Richmond Police Department asked for help on social media Friday in helping find those responsible for a man being shot to death early that morning.
According to a post on the Richmond Police Facebook page, officers responded to two ShotSpotter activations in the areas of S. 42nd Street and Center Avenue, and S. 43rd Street and Florida Avenue, in the city’s Southern District around 12:52 a.m. Friday. While they didn’t find anything in those locations, dispatch received an emergency call about a wounded man on the Theresa Walk Path, not far from the scene of the shooting.
Responding officers arrived to find the man dead from multiple gunshot wounds. He has not been publicly named as of press time.
The department requested assistance from residents in finding leads in the case. Those with information can contact Detective Aaron Mandell at AMandell@RichmondPD.net or 510-621-1269. You can also call the Richmond Police tip line at 510-307-T1PS (510-307-8177); you can always remain anonymous while providing information.