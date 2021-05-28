SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Bomb squad personnel with the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department on Friday found and detonated a suspicious device discovered at the home of VTA shooter Samuel Cassidy, according to authorities.

There was still a significant presence San Jose police and fire presence , as well as the bomb squad outside the house on Angmar Court in East San Jose on Friday.

KPIX 5 reporter Justin Andrews posted photos from the scene shortly after authorities said that the device was found. It was detonated shortly after noon to ensure the safety of area residents.

The bomb unit with San Jose PD is back at Samuel Cassidy’s home. We’re told they found a suspicious device and the unit will be destroying it. No danger to the public. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/Ii7GzYcn4H — Justin Andrews (@Justin_EAndrews) May 28, 2021

Some of those residents who live inside the one-block safety radius established by authorities as they continue their investigation at the home have not been allowed in their houses since Wednesday.

The continuing investigation at Cassidy’s home comes after new details emerged about what may have set him off. Sources told KPIX he was supposed to have a disciplinary hearing the same day he went on the deadly rampage, killing nine of his coworkers.

“We know that he killed nine people. I have no reason to believe he would’ve stopped there, perhaps, if we hadn’t been there. We will probably never know,” said Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith.

Chilling surveillance video was released Thursday showing Cassidy walking in the railyard between the two buildings where the shootings took place Wednesday morning.

Whatever safety threat that existed Wednesday seemed to have diminished by Thursday afternoon, since the flight restrictions over the home were lifted by authorities.

Video from SkyDrone 5 showed what the front of the house looked like Thursday morning.

There was fire damage to the front of the vestibule apparent, but it looked like the flames did not penetrate the roof.

A view of the backyard of the house shows more significant damage towards a rear entrance.

The Wednesday morning fire was reported around the same time the first calls came in for the shooting as Cassidy began his deadly rampage at the VTA rail yard. San Jose Fire crews responded to the two-alarm fire at around 6:40 a.m., not knowing they were connected at the time.

At around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, KPIX cameras were asked to move away from the home for personal safety as the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad set up a block safety radius around the home.

Officials later confirmed that cans of gasoline and hundreds of rounds of ammunition had been found inside the home. Authorities described some of the items as “bomb-making materials.”

On Thursday, neighbors who live nearby are still in shock and disbelief.

“What the hell? That’s crazy. Just right across the street too, you know? You never know,” said area resident Nima Agago.

When asked what kind of person would do such things, Agago replied, “Nasty, you know? Glad to hear he’s not here, you know? I don’t feel that anyone should die, but if you’re out here killing like eight people and are going to blow up other people’s houses? It’s probably better for the community that you’re no longer here.”

So far, there has been no word yet from authorities on when residents will be allowed back in their homes.