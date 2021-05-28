SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The family of Paul Megia is remembering him as a “good son” who “lived the American dream”.

Speaking from his home in the Sacramento region, Leonard Megia shared stories about his son, who he called his “best friend.”

“He wasn’t even supposed to be at work, he was supposed to work at home,” Leonard Megia said.

Paul left for work early, skipping breakfast with his father.

As news broke of an active shooter in San Jose with multiple fatalities, Leonard watched the tragedy unfold on television and then tried to call his son.

“And I call his phone — no answer. His work phone was cut off. I was hoping, you know, he was just one of the injured. He was not,” Megia said.

Paul was born in the Philippines and emigrated to the U.S. as a toddler. The 42-year-old started his VTA career as a bus operator trainee, eventually working his way up to assistant superintendent.

“He tried his best to make his family live the American dream. He’s a good son, you know. He does the right thing, you know? You can’t say anything bad about him. I’m gonna miss him,” Leonard Megia said.

Paul Megia is survived by his three children, Nate, Gavin and Avery and his wife Nicole, who released this statement:

“Paul was a wonderful husband & father who was full of love, jokes, energy for life and always up for new adventures. I treasure all our memories. God took you too soon & I would do anything to have one last hug & goodbye. I will miss having my best friend by my side. I love you always.”