SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — As the initial shock of the mass shooting at a VTA transit yard began to wear off Friday, the attention pivoted to the families of the nine workers who were gunned down during the deadly rampage.

The gunman, Samuel Cassidy, took his own life after he was confronted by police officers and sheriff’s deputies. But before his death his deadly volleys claimed the lives of co-workers.

The coroner’s office identified those killed as: