SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — As the initial shock of the mass shooting at a VTA transit yard began to wear off Friday, the attention pivoted to the families of the nine workers who were gunned down during the deadly rampage.
The gunman, Samuel Cassidy, took his own life after he was confronted by police officers and sheriff’s deputies. But before his death his deadly volleys claimed the lives of co-workers.
The coroner’s office identified those killed as:
- Paul Delacruz Megia, age 42
- Taptejdeep Singh, age 42
- Adrian Balleza, age 29
- Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, age 35
- Timothy Michael Romo, age 49
- Michael Joseph Rudometkin, age 40
- Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, age 63
- Lars Kepler Lane, age 63
- Alex Ward Fritch, age 49
Several of the victims families have set up Gofundme accounts to help with expenses.
In Loving Memory of Adrian Balleza
“Adrian was a loving father, an amazing husband, son, tio, and much more. He still had so much to give. Our hearts are not ready to say goodbye but we know Adrian is truly in a better place and will be going to watch over his family. He was a family man, a loving and caring person and we can’t believe all of this is real. We wanted to start this Gofund me for anyone that wants to help his grieving wife Heather and their 2 year old son Joseph.”
Tim Romo Memorial and Family Relief
“No one was prepared for his life to be taken away so early and unexpectedly. Tim was only 49 years old. He leaves behind his lovely wife Annette, children Tristan, Ana, Scott, Jordan, and Audrey, and two beautiful grandchildren Theodore and Adalynn. We want to give him the memorial he deserves and say our last goodbyes. ”
VTA Hero Taptejdeep Singh Fund
“Taptejdeep was a 36 year old beloved father, husband, and son. He was a wonderful person who was committed to serving others at work and in his free time. Taptejdeep was living by the values of a true Sikh: living in service and protection of others. Taptejdeep was the primary bread earner for his family and is survived by a grieving family, including his wife, children (a three-year-old son and one-year-old daughter), and his older parents.”
Help The Megia FamilySupport His Children’s Future
“Tragically Paul DelaCruz Megia was taken from his family too early on May 26th. He was a father, husband, son, brother, uncle and friend to many. If anyone knows Paul he was a hardworking family man who was very caring and always saw the positive in life. He would greet you with his bright shining smile and warm wishes. Although a hard worker, he knew how to have fun spending his weekends with his family boating, wakeboarding, snowboarding or hiking in Yosemite.”