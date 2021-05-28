San Jose Shooting:How To Help The Victims Families
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — San Francisco police requested the public help find a woman Friday who was last seen near the Ferry Building earlier this week.

Barbara Williams, 71, was reported missing Tuesday and is considered at risk because she suffers from dementia, according to police.

UPDATE: San Francisco Police found Williams Friday. They reported she was uninjured.

