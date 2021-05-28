SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — San Francisco police requested the public help find a woman Friday who was last seen near the Ferry Building earlier this week.
Barbara Williams, 71, was reported missing Tuesday and is considered at risk because she suffers from dementia, according to police.READ MORE: UPDATE: Union Leader, VTA Deny Reports That Samuel Cassidy Was Facing Disciplinary Meeting
UPDATE: San Francisco Police found Williams Friday. They reported she was uninjured.READ MORE: Richmond Police Request Public’s Help With Homicide Investigation
MORE NEWS: San Jose Shooting: Huge Arsenal of Weapons, Molotov Cocktails Cleared From VTA Shooter’s Home
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.