SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — San Francisco police requested the public help find a woman Friday who was last seen near the Ferry Building earlier this week.
Barbara Williams, 71, was reported missing Tuesday and is considered at risk because she suffers from dementia, according to police.
Police have released photos of Williams, who is a black woman around 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds with short black and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a blue and white collared shirt, black pants and black sandals.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call their local law enforcement agency or the San Francisco police 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444. People can also send a tip to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
