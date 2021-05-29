OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 2-alarm fire erupted at Oakland’s Sunshine Biscuit building Saturday, sending a huge plume of black smoke into the air that was visible to fans in the stands at the Oakland A’s-Anaheim Angels game at the nearby Oakland Coliseum.

The building has long been both a commercial & residential structure and its neon sign is a well-known feature of the East Oakland skyline.

Battalion Chief Frank Tijiboy said firefighters responded to calls of a fire at the building located in the 800 block of 81st Ave. at around 1:35 p.m.

“Upon arrival, our first two engines on the scene noticed an exterior fire on the fourth floor,” he said. “There was heavy fire. They immediately called for a second alarm.”

Tijiboy said “lot of residents” were streaming out of the building as the firefighters began attacking the blaze.

“We wanted to make sure we got them out of the building safe,” he said of the residents. “Then we did a search.”

Tijiboy said at the height of the firefight there were 39 firefighters on scene.

The blaze was noticed by fans at the A’s game.

@OaklandFireLive there’s something brewing in the flatlands near the coliseum. pic.twitter.com/D31TXqRJB7 — Beryl Baker (@lifeandberyl) May 29, 2021

The crews aggressively attacked the blaze, bringing the fire under control by 2:18 p.m.

#breaking #twoalarm fire in East Oakland on the 800 block 81St Ave at the Sunshine Biscuit facility.

Engines 29, 23, 27, 20, 13, 17, 26, Trucks 6, 7, Battalions 3, 4. #oakland #oaklandfire pic.twitter.com/sGHm7B0lvh — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) May 29, 2021

No injuries were reported. A cause was under investigations. Fire officials said it had not been determined how many living units had been damaged and how many residents had been displaced.