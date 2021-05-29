SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Residents including young children and babies were forced to quickly evacuate a San Francisco Mission District commercial and apartment building late Friday as flames erupted on the second floor.
San Francisco Assistant Fire Chief Brook Baker said crews encountered billowing smoke and flames coming out of the building at 3906 Mission Street as they arrived on scene around 10:30 p.m.
As the crews raced into the building to get fire hoses up to the second floor, they encountered residents fleeing the building.
“The first company arrived on scene and immediately led a line up to the second floor,” he said. “As they were getting everything in place, we had occupants evacuating with babies and children.”
There were no injuries reported, but a dog did die in the blaze.
The Red Cross was assisting the 13 residents displaced by the blaze. A cause of the fire remained under investigation.