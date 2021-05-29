SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man crossing a darkened San Jose street was fatally struck late Friday night, the sixth pedestrian to die this year in the South Bay city.
San Jose police said the deadly collision took place at approximately 9:21 p.m. in the area of Monterey Highway and Valleyhaven Way.
Officers arriving on the scene found an adult male down on the street and a driver nearby.
Investigators said the man was crossing Monterey Highway, outside of a marked crosswalk, when he was struck by a dark grey 2020 Jeep Wrangler traveling in a northbound direction.
The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. His identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after notification of the man’s next of kin.
The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene and cooperated with the traffic investigation.
Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Bowen #4461 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.