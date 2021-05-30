San Jose Shooting:How To Help The Victims Families
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A Cal Fire helicopter crew assisted in the rescue of an injured hiker in a south San Jose park Sunday afternoon.

The helicopter flew to Almaden Quicksilver County Park and lowered a crew member to prepare the hiker for transport.

The chopper then hoisted the hiker and transferred the person to a waiting ambulance.

San Jose Fire Department and Santa Clara County Parks personnel assisted in the rescue.

Officials have not released information on the hiker’s condition or identity.