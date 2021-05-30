SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A Cal Fire helicopter crew assisted in the rescue of an injured hiker in a south San Jose park Sunday afternoon.
The helicopter flew to Almaden Quicksilver County Park and lowered a crew member to prepare the hiker for transport.
Copter 106 responded with San Jose Fire and Santa Clara County Parks to a hiker down in Quicksilver Park. The copter inserted a CAL FIRE rescuer who prepared the patient to be hoisted into the helicopter. They then transferred care to an awaiting ambulance. @sjfd @SCCParks pic.twitter.com/bpLeoCdBD4
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) May 30, 2021
The chopper then hoisted the hiker and transferred the person to a waiting ambulance.
San Jose Fire Department and Santa Clara County Parks personnel assisted in the rescue.
Officials have not released information on the hiker’s condition or identity.