SARATOGA (CBS SF) — A driver was injured and a vegetation fire ignited in an early Sunday morning crash in a heavily wooded area of the Santa Cruz Mountains near Saratoga.
The Santa Clara County Fire Department said crews were dispatched to report of a vegetation fire in the area of Highway 9 and Highway 35 near Saratoga at approximately 3:12 a.m.READ MORE: Soaring Memorial Day Temperatures Won't Threaten State's Power Grid
Upon arrival, firefighters found that a vehicle had careened down an embankment, slammed into a tree and ignited a fire in the heavy brush.READ MORE: Ahmed Muhammad Becomes First Black Male Valedictorian In Oakland Tech's 107-Year History
The steep slopes and difficult access challenged crews as they accessed the fire to stop it’s advance into the passenger compartment of the vehicle.
Once the vegetation fire was controlled, firefighters were able to construct a rope rescue system to extricate the driver, who was transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries.MORE NEWS: COVID: Thinking About Sending Kids To Summer Camp?; CDC Issues New Health Guidelines
Crews remained on scene to ensure complete extinguishment of the vegetation fire in the tinder-dry brush.