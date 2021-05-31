San Jose Shooting:How To Help The Victims Families
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Belmont, Belmont Police, car break-ins, Suspect Search

BELMONT (CBS SF)– Police in Belmont were searching for two suspects in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Police said that on the morning of Saturday, May 29, between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., two suspects broke into multiple vehicles in the area of Ponce Avenue.

READ MORE: San Jose Police Investigate Fatal Early Morning Shooting

The suspects were described as males in their early 20s wearing black and brown clothing and driving a gray Honda sedan.

Belmont police posted several suspect photos taken from surveillance video on Twitter.

READ MORE: Inland Bay Area Temperatures Spike as Heat Advisory Goes Into Effect

MORE NEWS: Jury Convicts Oakland Activist Again Of 2nd Degree Murder For 2016 Shooting

Anyone who has seen either suspect is asked to contact the Belmont Police Department at 650-595-7400 to share any information.