BELMONT (CBS SF)– Police in Belmont were searching for two suspects in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins on Saturday morning, according to authorities.
Police said that on the morning of Saturday, May 29, between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., two suspects broke into multiple vehicles in the area of Ponce Avenue.READ MORE: San Jose Police Investigate Fatal Early Morning Shooting
The suspects were described as males in their early 20s wearing black and brown clothing and driving a gray Honda sedan.
Belmont police posted several suspect photos taken from surveillance video on Twitter.READ MORE: Inland Bay Area Temperatures Spike as Heat Advisory Goes Into Effect
MORE NEWS: Jury Convicts Oakland Activist Again Of 2nd Degree Murder For 2016 Shooting
Car break-ins. On Sat morning b/w 5-6am, suspects broke into mult. vehicles in the area of Ponce Av. Suspects were in early 20's and were wearing blk and brown clothing driving a gray Honda sedan. If you have info call BPD at 650.595.7400 pic.twitter.com/3PrbyYYlcV
— Belmont Police Dept. (@belmontcapolice) May 31, 2021
Anyone who has seen either suspect is asked to contact the Belmont Police Department at 650-595-7400 to share any information.