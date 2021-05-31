San Jose Shooting:How To Help The Victims Families
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Benicia, Flaring, Refinery, Valero

BENICIA (BCN) — Fire officials in Benicia said Monday morning that they were notified of intermittent flaring expected over the next four hours at the Valero Benicia Refinery.

The flaring advisory was posted by the Benicia Fire Department on social media about 11:35 a.m.

READ MORE: Jury Convicts Oakland Activist Again Of 2nd Degree Murder For 2016 Shooting

Fire officials said staff will monitor the flaring and they don’t anticipate health impacts to the community.

MORE NEWS: San Jose Shooting: Chalkboards Spring Up Filled With Messages Of Love For VTA Victims

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.