BENICIA (BCN) — Fire officials in Benicia said Monday morning that they were notified of intermittent flaring expected over the next four hours at the Valero Benicia Refinery.
The flaring advisory was posted by the Benicia Fire Department on social media about 11:35 a.m.READ MORE: Jury Convicts Oakland Activist Again Of 2nd Degree Murder For 2016 Shooting
Level 1 Notification
May 31, 2021
The BFD has been notified by Valero they will be intermittently flaring over the next 4 hours. BFD staff will continue to monitor the situation, we currently do not anticipate any off-site health impacts pic.twitter.com/QjqUjdomxfREAD MORE: Inland Bay Area Temperatures Spike as Heat Advisory Goes Into Effect
— Benicia Fire Dept. (@BeniciaFire) May 31, 2021
Fire officials said staff will monitor the flaring and they don’t anticipate health impacts to the community.MORE NEWS: San Jose Shooting: Chalkboards Spring Up Filled With Messages Of Love For VTA Victims
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.