ORINDA (CBS SF/BCN) — The Orinda City Council plans on Tuesday to discuss bringing back the city’s annual Fourth of July Parade and associated activities, after last year’s festivities were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officially, the council will consider authorizing the closure of part of Moraga Way, Brookwood Road, Camino Diablo, Santa Maria way and Orinda Way from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 4.

Besides the parade, the Orinda Association would like to also bring back the annual fun run/walk after the parade.

A staff report for Tuesday’s meeting says the city wouldn’t do any “complimentary events” this year, even if the council decides to go ahead with the parade.

“Most cities in the area have cancelled or greatly curtailed any planned Fourth of July activities,” the report says. “This is due in great part to the evolving requirements associated with conducting events under what are the current known state restrictions; what are anticipated to be the revised restrictions as of June 15, 2021 (the state’s planned re-opening date); workplace restrictions as they now exist as promulgated by CalOSHA, or how they may change in regard to the city as an employer; and the level of risk the city is willing to assume as a co-sponsor of the event.”

The report said that while the state hasn’t released any official guidance concerning parades, the city anticipates “an outdoor event like a parade can take place, with unvaccinated participants either recommended to, or required to, wear a mask.”

Orinda’s parade usually attracts 2,000 to 3,000 people.

The Orinda City Council meets virtually at https://zoom.us/j/92493195201#success, meeting ID: 924 9319 5201, or by phone at 1-669-900-9128.

