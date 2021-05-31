SAN JOSE (BCN/CBS SF) — San Jose firefighters were working to put out a three-alarm residential blaze Monday night, fire officials said.
The fire was first reported at 9:14 p.m. at a 4-plex in the 5600 block of Via Monte Drive.READ MORE: Flyer Ridiculing Novato Homeless Encampment Posted At Nearby Shopping Center
Officials said the fire was burning on the first and second floor and did extensive damage to the building. Several tenants were displaced.
One neighbor told KPIX 5 he heard a loud explosion before seeing the flames.
“It sounded like a car crash,” he said.READ MORE: UPDATE: SF Power Outage Leaves Hundreds In Financial District In The Dark
Doordash deliveryman Will Neveu knows the 4-plex well. He said he was afraid nearby trees would ignite and spread the flames to other buildings.
“I ‘doordash’ to those people so I know them,” he said. “The tragedy is there’s four big families without a houses right now. I’m sure they didn’t have time to get anything out.”
The fire was out by 11 p.m., but crews remained at the scene to mop up any hot spots.MORE NEWS: NorCal Conservationists Plant 1000s Of Milkweed Plants To Lure Monarch Butterflies
