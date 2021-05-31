OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — Nine people, seven of whom were children, were displaced Monday after they lost their home in Oakland’s Maxwell Park to a 2-alarm fire early that morning, according to fire officials.
The blaze was reported about 2:30 a.m. at a three-story house in the 3200 block of Morcom Avenue, a few blocks from Mills College. Firefighters found heavy flames coming from the upper floor and roof.READ MORE: San Jose Shooting: Chalkboards Spring Up Filled With Messages Of Love For VTA Victims
READ MORE: Santa Rosa Police Arrest 28-Year-Old Resident After Chase
2nd Alarm Fire at 0228hrs this morning. #OFD responded to a #workingfire on the 3200 block Morcom Ave. Engine 23 arrived and found heavy fire from the 2nd floor and rooftop deck area with exposures.
Engines 23, 18, 17, 29, 13, 25, Trucks 6 & 7, Batt 4 & 3. #oakland pic.twitter.com/0WYFUbd8FF
— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) May 31, 2021
No injuries were reported in the fire, which was under control about 3 a.m., said Oakland fire spokesman Michael Hunt.
The third floor was gutted and the roof destroyed, fire officials said. The Red Cross was assisting the residents displaced.
The cause was still under investigation Monday morning.MORE NEWS: Police Investigating Trio Of Weekend Burglaries In Hillsborough
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.