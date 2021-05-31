San Jose Shooting:How To Help The Victims Families
ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Firefighters have contained a fast-moving 2-alarm vegetation fire that spread to neighboring structures on Monday, according to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

According to fire officials, the blaze broke out around 6 p.m. and spread to two apartment buildings with 8 units, located at 18th and Hargrove, in Antioch.

Officials say after the first building caught fire, the wind drove the blaze to the second building.

“Aggressive fire response stopped further spread,” officials said.

Multiple residents were displaced, but there were no reports of injuries.