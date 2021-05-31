San Jose Shooting:How To Help The Victims Families
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Crime, Fatal shooting, Investigation, San Jose, San Jose News, San Jose police

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal shooting that critically injured a male victim early Monday morning, according to authorities.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting incident in the city’s Gardner neighbhood near the intersection of W. Virginia Street and Prevost Street shortly after 1 a.m.

READ MORE: Inland Bay Area Temperatures Spike as Heat Advisory Goes Into Effect

Arriving officers found an adult male victim suffering from a life-threatening injury. He was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injury.

The San Jose Police Department media relations Twitter account posted about the shooting shortly after noon.

MORE NEWS: Jury Convicts Oakland Activist Again Of 2nd Degree Murder For 2016 Shooting

Police said they currently have no suspect info or motive. This is the 17th homicide in San Jose so far this year.