SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal shooting that critically injured a male victim early Monday morning, according to authorities.
According to police, officers responded to a shooting incident in the city's Gardner neighbhood near the intersection of W. Virginia Street and Prevost Street shortly after 1 a.m.
Arriving officers found an adult male victim suffering from a life-threatening injury. He was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injury.
The San Jose Police Department media relations Twitter account posted about the shooting shortly after noon.
This morning Officers responded to a shooting incident in the area of W. Virginia St and Prevost St.
They located an adult male victim. He was transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury.
No suspect info or motive yet.
TOC 1:07 AM pic.twitter.com/CccBCKcwIJ
— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) May 31, 2021
Police said they currently have no suspect info or motive. This is the 17th homicide in San Jose so far this year.