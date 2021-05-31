SANTA CLARA COUNTY (BCN) — Cal Fire officials said a wildfire burning within the footprint of last year’s CZU Lightning Complex fire was contained after it scorched 7.5 acres by early Monday afternoon.
The Grade Fire burning near China Grade Road and the N Butano Truck trail is spreading at a slow rate, fire officials said.READ MORE: San Jose Police Investigate Fatal Early Morning Shooting
LATEST: Here is another view of the #GradeFire, which is burning near China Grade Road and N Butano Truck Trail. It is estimated to be 5 acres, with a slow rate of spread.

As of 12:28 pm, CAL FIRE said “some resources have been released from the scene” once it was contained.
The #GradeFire is contained, crews are mopping up. Thank you to assisting agencies.

