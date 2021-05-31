San Jose Shooting:How To Help The Victims Families
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:CZU, Grade Fire, Santa Clara, Wildfire

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (BCN) — Cal Fire officials said a wildfire burning within the footprint of last year’s CZU Lightning Complex fire was contained after it scorched 7.5 acres by early Monday afternoon.

The Grade Fire burning near China Grade Road and the N Butano Truck trail is spreading at a slow rate, fire officials said.

READ MORE: San Jose Police Investigate Fatal Early Morning Shooting

READ MORE: Inland Bay Area Temperatures Spike as Heat Advisory Goes Into Effect

As of 12:28 pm, CAL FIRE said “some resources have been released from the scene” once it was contained.

MORE NEWS: Belmont Police Search for Suspects in Weekend Car Break-Ins

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.