SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) — Police arrested a 28-year-old Santa Rosa man and booked him on gun charges after he reportedly led officers on a brief chase Sunday night through the city.
An officer in the area of Maple Avenue and South E Street saw a vehicle that was driving recklessly at about 6:50 p.m. Sunday and attempted to stop the vehicle, police said.READ MORE: Early Morning Fire Displaces 9, Mostly Children, in Oakland’s Maxwell Park
The suspect didn’t stop, and instead fled west on Highway 12 in his vehicle as police pursued him, police said.
The pursuit ended after officers lost sight of the vehicle around Stony Point Road and Glenbrook Drive, police said. But when police inspected the neighborhood around Glenwood Drive and Fernwood Court, a resident directed the officer to the end of Fernwood, where the suspect had stopped.READ MORE: San Jose Shooting: Chalkboards Spring Up Filled With Messages Of Love For VTA Victims
Police arrested the suspect without incident, and a search of the vehicle revealed an unregistered, loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol, police said.
The suspect, identified as Brandon Gomez, 28, of Santa Rosa, was booked at the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of several offenses, including evading a peace officer, possession of a loaded unregistered firearm and possession of an unregistered gun.MORE NEWS: Police Investigating Trio Of Weekend Burglaries In Hillsborough
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.