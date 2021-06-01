PINOLE (CBS SF) — A female driver suffered serious injuries Monday in a freak accident on I-80 in Pinole where a tire came off of an SUV and struck multiple vehicles traveling on both sides of the freeway, according to authorities.
The incident happened sometime after noon on Monday when an SUV traveling westbound on I-80 near Appian Way in Pinole somehow lost a tire. The tire flew over the center divide and struck a vehicle on the eastbound side, causing a crash.
The tire was propelled back and forth by collisions, striking and damaging three more vehicles traveling on I-80, causing accidents in both directions. The third vehicle struck by the tire sustained significant damage to the front windshield and roof.
That vehicle's female driver was seriously injured and taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland. Her condition is not known, according to authorities.
A total of four vehicles were struck on both sides of the freeway, causing major backups on both sides. Those crashes were cleared by about 2:30 p.m., according to CHP. There were no additional injuries reported.