OAKLAND (CBS SF) – AC Transit will become the latest Bay Area transit agency to relax social distancing requirements, in the wake of declining COVID-19 cases and high vaccination rates in East Bay counties.

Starting Monday, June 7, distancing on all buses will be reduced from six-feet to three-feet. As a result, passenger capacities on the agency’s standard 40-foot buses will increase to 20 riders, up to 24 riders on 45-foot buses and up to 32 riders on 60-foot articulated buses.

Meanwhile the capacity on AC Transit double decker buses will increase to 48 riders.

“Relaxing the six-foot mandate, which has been in place since March 2020, is the result of significant public health achievements in both Alameda and Contra Costa Counties, AC Transit’s two primary service areas,” the agency said in a statement.

Transit officials said as of Tuesday about 63.5% of Alameda County residents and 64.5% of Contra Costa County residents are fully vaccinated.

Previously, the six-foot distancing requirement limited standard buses to as few as 10 riders and only up to 24 riders on AC Transit’s largest buses.

AC Transit joins Golden Gate Transit and the Valley Transportation Authority in adopting a three-foot distancing requirement.

Due to Transportation Security Administration rules, masks will continue to be required on public transit buses until at least September.