SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters were battling two separate brush fires in the South Bay on Tuesday evening.
Crews responded to a vegetation fire burning in a canyon area in South San Jose.
The fire was reported to be 20 to 40 acres east of U.S. Highway 101 at Metcalf Rd. and Malech Rd. San Jose Fire Department and Cal Fire units were on the scene.
No structures have been burned.
Another fire was burning near Skyline Boulevard and the Charcoal Road Trail, east of the Long Ridge Open Space Preserve.
No residential structures were threatened.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.