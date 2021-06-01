MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — Health officials on Tuesday confirmed that Marin County has progressed from the Orange Tier to the Yellow Tier due to improving COVID-19 figures.

The move means more reopening of the economy and another step toward pre-pandemic normalcy, Marin County officials said. State health officials are still planning to lift all COVID-19 restrictions statewide on June 15th.

The Marin County Department of Health and Human Services received notice from the state on June 1 that the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) was moving the county from the “moderate risk” Orange Tier to the more open “minimal risk” Yellow Tier based on steadily dropping case rates.

Marin had been in the orange tier since March 24.

Alameda, Napa, Sonoma and Contra Costa counties are currently in the Orange Tier. San Francisco, Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties have long been in the least restrictive Yellow Tier. Tuesday also marked Solano County finally moving from the Red Tier to the Orange Tier.

According to Marin health officials, the primary driver of county’s success has been the high rate of the COVID-19 vaccine among local residents, rising to be the highest in the state. The county has seen a steady decline in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths as vaccination rates have increased.

Marin County is averaging three to four total new COVID-19 cases per day, or 1.3 cases per 100,000 residents. That number needed to be below 2.0 cases per 100,000 for two consecutive weeks to move into the yellow tier.

“Our community has earned the freedom to open more safely,” said Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis. “We have our local residents to thank for following the science and best evidence at every stage of this pandemic, including choosing to be vaccinated. Our data shows clearly that vaccines work. Almost all current cases and outbreaks are among unvaccinated people.”

Among the changes allowed under the state order as Marin moves into the Yellow Tier include gyms and fitness studios opening indoors at 50% capacity (or 75% if all patrons show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test), restaurants being allowed to open indoors at 50% capacity or 75% if patrons show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test and

bars that do not serve food may open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer, or 37.5% capacity if patrons show proof of vaccination or a negative test.

Additionally, places of worship may open at 50% capacity, while movie theaters, family entertainment centers, indoor playgrounds, bowling alleys and cardrooms may open indoors with 50% capacity, or up to 75% capacity if patrons show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

A full list of changes to business sector guidelines are available at Marin Recovers website and the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy website.

People seeking a COVID-19 vaccine can use the Vaccine Finder online at GetVaccinatedMarin.org to identify a drop-in site or to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated. Alternatively, people can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 to get help making a vaccination appointment. Language assistance is available.