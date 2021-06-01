SAN JOSE (BCN/CBS SF) — San Jose firefighters were working to put out a three-alarm residential blaze Monday night, fire officials said.

The fire was first reported at 9:14 p.m. at a 4-plex in the 5600 block of Via Monte Drive.

Officials said the fire was burning on the first and second floor and did extensive damage to the building. Several tenants were displaced.

One neighbor told KPIX 5 he heard a loud explosion before seeing the flames.

“It sounded like a car crash,” he said.

Doordash deliveryman Will Neveu knows the 4-plex well. He said he was afraid nearby trees would ignite and spread the flames to other buildings.

“I ‘doordash’ to those people so I know them,” he said. “The tragedy is there’s four big families without a houses right now. I’m sure they didn’t have time to get anything out.”

The fire was out by 11 p.m., but crews remained at the scene to mop up any hot spots.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.