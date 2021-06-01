LIVERMORE (CBS SF) – Water agencies covering Tri-Valley communities urged customers to voluntarily reduce water usage amid worsening drought conditions in the Bay Area.
The agencies, the Zone 7 Water Agency, Cal Water, the cities of Livermore and Pleasanton, along with the Dublin San Ramon Services District, urged customers to conserve 10% compared to last year.READ MORE: Man Charged With Hate Crime After Allegedly Threatening Workers, Customers at Berkeley Bakery
Valerie Pryor, general manager of the Zone 7 Water Agency, said while their water storage sources can help the community withstand an occasional dry winter, they cannot rely on storage alone after two dry years in a row. “Since we do not know how long these dry conditions will last, we need to start saving water now so our community will have more water available next year,” Pryor said.READ MORE: San Quentin Death Row Inmate Richard Allen Benson Dies; Killed Mother, Kids In San Luis Obispo County
The water agencies noted that during the last major drought of 2014-15, customers demonstrated a great ability to conserve and that water usage has not risen to pre-2014 levels.
Water officials urged homeowners with yards to minimize outdoor irrigation and to water between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to reduce evaporation. Other tips include running washer machines and dishwashers only when fully loaded and to repair water leaks as soon as possible.MORE NEWS: COVID: Solano County Finally Moves Into The Orange Tier
Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom expanded a drought emergency proclamation to 41 of the state’s 58 counties, including Alameda and Contra Costa.