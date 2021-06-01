SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An elderly San Francisco woman characterized as being at risk was missing and police were seeking the public’s help in finding her Tuesday.
Jean Chang Kan Fung, 84, was reported missing on Friday from her Richmond District home when she did not return home from a walk, police said.
Ms. Fung is five feet tall, about 90 lbs. and was last seen wearing a red or pink puffy jacket, purple sweater, brown pants, black "Ugg" boots, and a red beanie with an LG logo.
She is known to frequent Clement Street, the Golden Gate Bridge, Crissy Field and the Graton and River Rock Casinos.
Police said Fung is considered at risk because of her age and possible medical conditions. Anyone who sees Fung should contact their local law enforcement agency.