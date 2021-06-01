NOVATO (CBS SF) — The City of Novato announced Tuesday plans for the city’s first ever LGBTQ+ celebrations for Pride Month, which will include online events and new city logos.
Hindered by what feels like the final throes of COVID-19 pandemic, city officials revealed a series of events and actions the city plans to take to celebrate the queer population. Among the performative actions the city is taking includes flying rainbow Pride flags in front of city hall and the police department, and new LGTBQ+ graphics on the city’s social media accounts.READ MORE: San Quentin Death Row Inmate Richard Allen Benson Dies; Killed Mother, Kids In San Luis Obispo County
The city also scheduled a series of online events, including virtual book readings for the first three Saturdays of the month. On June 16, the city will host an online Pride Speaker Event featuring a “panel of local LGBTQ+ advocates discussing topics around community allyship and inclusivity,” according to the city.READ MORE: COVID: Solano County Finally Moves Into The Orange Tier
“We’re excited and proud to officially recognize and celebrate Pride Month with our community for the first time ever,” said Assistant City Manager Jessica Deakyne. “Although we had hoped to be able to celebrate in person, we are thrilled to be able to provide virtual opportunities for all ages to celebrate safely. Novato is a community that welcomes people from all walks of life and supports cultural acceptance.”MORE NEWS: Good Samaritans Fight Off Man Attacking Asian American San Francisco Police Officer
To learn more about upcoming Pride events in Novato, visit the city’s website.