SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Lanes of Interstate Highway 280 were closed Tuesday afternoon following a fatal incident involving a pedestrian, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The incident was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Witnesses reported seeing a person fall onto the highway near the Monterey Blvd. exit.
At least two southbound lanes were closed and traffic heavily backed up on both southbound 280 and southbound U.S. Highway 101.
Further details were not immediately available.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.