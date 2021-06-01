SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Officers conducting a follow-up investigation in a north San Jose neighborhood late Monday night were confronted by a man who was shot and killed, authorities said.

San Jose police were called to the 1100 Block of Tofts Drive in north San Jose around 9:45 p.m.

Officers were conducting a follow up investigation on the 1100 Block of Tofts Drive. During the investigation, they were confronted by the suspect. An Officer involved shooting occurred. More details when they become available. TOC: 9:43 PM — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) June 1, 2021

While police were investigating the initial report, they were confronted by a resident of the neighborhood. Shots were fired and the man died.

“We can now confirm that the person who confronted our officers did not survive his injury,” police tweeted.

There was no reports of any injuries suffered by the officers. No other details about the circumstances of the shooting were immediately released.

“The evidence collection and investigation will be lengthy,” police tweeted.

It was the second fatal officer-involved shooting of the year in San Jose.

Police shot and killed 27-year-old David Tovar Jr. in the courtyard of an apartment complex in the city’s east foothills in January.

He had been sought by authorities in connection with a homicide in Gilroy and other violent attacks in South Santa Clara County.