SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon in the city’s Mission District that sent a man to the hospital.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting at about 4:50 p.m. near the corner of 22nd and Mission streets.

There, they learned two male suspects got into a verbal dispute with two male victims, ages 27 and 28. At some point during the dispute, one of the suspects brandished a gun and shot at the pair, striking one of the victims.

The victim was taken to a hospital for his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening, police said.

After the shooting, the two suspects fled on a motorcycle and were able to evade officers, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

