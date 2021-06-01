SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office early Tuesday evening released body camera video from deputies who responded to the mass shooting at San Jose VTA railyard last week.

The video clip shows almost four and a half minutes of the tense approach deputies and police officers made with their guns drawn across the VTA railyard and towards the buildings where the shootings took place.

Valley Transit Authority employee Samuel Cassidy went on a bloody rampage early last Wednesday morning, killing nine of his coworkers before turning a gun on himself as authorities converged on him.

Authorities with the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and the San Jose Police Department, along with additional investigators from federal agencies including the FBI and the ATF, have been unraveling the horrific timeline of the mass shooting at the San Jose VTA facility and a possible motive behind the shooting since last week.

The body camera video was released by the sheriff’s office at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and can be seen below. Warning: Graphic Content

Cassidy fired 39 bullets before killing himself as police officers and sheriff’s deputies closed in. The gunman was armed three semiautomatic handguns and 32 loaded high-capacity 12 round magazines, according to Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith.

In the video clip release Tuesday, multiple deputies and SJPD officers are seen crossing the railyard before making a tense ascent of an exterior staircase on the outside of one of the VTA facility buildings.

At the top of the stairs, the deputies encounter a VTA employee who raises his hands over his head and backs slowly towards authorities before handing over his key card so they can access the building.

The deputies and officers proceed through the building, hearing gunshots nearby as they move cautiously from room to room. Authorities eventually come upon Cassidy sitting at a desk near the top of a stairwell, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.

It took over two days for authorities and bomb squad personnel to clear the huge arsenal of explosives, weapons and ammunition found at Cassidy’s San Jose home where he had intentionally started a fire before heading to the VTA facility.

Among the items found by authorities investigating the house on Angmar Court in East San Jose were a dozen weapons, 17 Molotov cocktails and approximately 25,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibers, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Last week, Smith said she believed that some or all of the victims were targeted.

“It appears to us at this point that he said to one of the people there: ‘I’m not going to shoot you,’” Smith said. “And then he shot other people. So I imagine there was some kind of thought on who he wanted to shoot.”

A federal official confirms to CBS News that Cassidy had been detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection after returning to the States from the Philippines in 2016 due to the writings found in his possession. The Wall Street Journal first reported this.

According to the New York Times, in addition to a notebook that Cassidy had written in detailing how much he hated the VTA, officials found books on the subjects of terrorism and manifestoes.

Cassidy reportedly told agents he had no problems with people at work. The information regarding the 2016 incident is contained in a DHS memo concerning the encounter.

The Valley Transportation Authority on Monday said there is currently no timeline for re-opening light rail service in San Jose after the deadly mass shooting last week.