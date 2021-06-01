SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco have identified a suspect arrested following an attempted armed burglary followed by an hours-long standoff last week.
According to officers from the Mission Station, the suspect broke into a home on the 200 block of Eagle Street in the city's Eureka Valley neighborhood shortly after 4:30 p.m. on May 24. The 62-year-old victim, who also owns the home, heard a noise coming from the front of his home and found the suspect on his enclosed front porch.
Police said when the victim confronted the suspect, who was armed with a large blade, the suspect threatened to kill him. The victim then distracted the suspect and was able to get back inside his home safely, while the suspect fled on foot.
Responding officers soon found the suspect on the roof of a nearby home on the 100 block of Yukon Street. Officers spoke with the suspect, but he refused to surrender and the department’s hostage/crisis negotiations team was brought to the scene.
The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Andrew Zamora, surrendered peacefully after several hours of negotiations. Zamora was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on charges of first degree residential burglary, criminal threats and resisting arrest.
According to jail records, Zamora is being held on $100,000 jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 7.