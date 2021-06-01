HERALDSBURG (CBS SF) — It’s been months since the LNU Complex wildfires raged through Wine County, burning more than 370,000 acres, destroying homes and wineries and devastating the local economy.

On Tuesday, a star-studded charity wine auction by the Windsor Vineyards and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy debuted on eBay to raise money for the wildfire victims.

The lineup included one-of-a-kind wine labels signed by the likes of Zooey Deschanel, Jeff Bridges, Kim Basinger, Fran Drescher, Denise Richards, Camilla Belle and Sydney Sweeney.

Others included in the auction were Kevin O’Leary, Corbin Bernsen, Josie Canseco, Melissa Joan Hart and Ryan Guzman.

The bidding begins at $1,000 for each unique magnum of Windsor Vineyards.

“As a Sonoma-based wine company, we feel a great affinity to the local community that was, and continues to be, affected by wildfires,” said Jessica Kogan, Chief Digital Officer of Vintage Wine Estates, owner of Windsor Vineyards.

Patricia McIlreavy, president and CEO of CDP, said the region has been hit with a one-two punch since last September’s fires.

“The wildfires and the pandemic compounded to devastating effect for many Californians in 2020,” she said.

The auction will continue through June 8.