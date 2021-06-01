MARIN CITY (CBS SF/BCN) — The Marin County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a suspect Tuesday in a shooting days before that left one man died and injured another.
Reports of gunshots came in at 5:38 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Drake Avenue and witnesses reported seeing someone lying on the ground in the area.READ MORE: Crash Along Interstate Highway 880 In San Jose Blocks Southbound Lanes
Deputies arrived and found the two victims, who were both taken to a hospital where 68-year-old Bradley Charles VanDyke succumbed to his injuries. The second victim was expected to survive, according to the Sheriff’s Office.READ MORE: EDD Fraud: Federal Judge Issues Sweeping Injunction Against Bank of America
Investigators found multiple shell casings at the scene but have not released any suspect information related to the shooting.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Zebb at j_zebb@marinsheriff.org or by calling Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.MORE NEWS: San Francisco Man Returns Bob Dylan Album To Hometown Library 48 Years Overdue
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.