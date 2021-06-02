SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The assistant principal of San Francisco’s Lowell High School was hospitalized with serious injuries following a freak accident on Interstate 80 on Memorial Day.
Friends and colleagues were shocked to learn Assistant Principal Holly Giles was the victim of the accident and was in the intensive care unit an East Bay hospital.
According to police, an SUV traveling westbound on Interstate 80 near Appian Way, in Pinole, somehow lost a tire. The tire flew over the center divide and struck a vehicle on the eastbound side, causing a crash.
The tire was propelled back and forth by collisions, striking and damaging three more vehicles traveling on I-80, causing accidents in both directions. The third vehicle struck by the tire sustained significant damage to the front windshield and roof, according to police.
Ms. Giles suffered serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where she remains.
According to colleagues, she was planning to retire this month.