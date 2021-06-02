SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — When the San Francisco Giants take the field Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, they will become the first Major League Baseball team to incorporate Pride colors on their on-field uniforms, honoring the LGBTQ+ community and helping to kick-off the city’s annual month of Pride celebrations.

The team — along with KPIX 5 and the Frameline Film Fest — will also be sponsoring Pride Movie Night at Oracle Park on June 11 & 12.

All ticket proceeds benefit San Francisco Pride. There will be a premier of the new film ‘In The Heights’ on June 11, a second new, yet unannounced film, will be shown on June 12 and there will also special guest appearances.

On a team statement posted on Twitter, Giants CEO Larry Baer said:

“We are extremely proud to stand with the LGBTQ+ community as we kick off one of the best annual celebrations in San Francisco by paying honor to the countless achievements and contributions of all those who identify as LGBTQ+ and are allies of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Manager Gabe Kapler said the team was proud to be taking part in the celebrations.

“Very proud that the San Francisco Giants are taking this step,” he said. “Very proud to be part of it.”

The team will add the 11 colors of the new Pride logo to their uniforms and hats.

In the post, the Giants said the 11 colors are red for life, orange for healing, yellow for sunlight, green for nature, blue for serenity, purple for spirit, black and brown to recognize LGBTQ+ people of color, and light blue, pink and white to recognize people who are transgender.

The team also wrapped the iconic palm trees at the front entry to Oracle Park in Pride colors.