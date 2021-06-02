San Jose Shooting:How To Help The Victims Families
SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — The San Mateo Police asked the public for help Wednesday locating a teenage mother and her infant, both of whom went missing over the weekend.

Authorities say 16-year-old Claudia Ramirez-Banales and her 5-month-old daughter Abigail Ramirez-Banales went missing after being last seen on Saturday, May 29.

Their relatives, who reported the two missing on Tuesday, said that Claudia expressed a desire to live away from the family.

The department asked that anyone with information related to this investigation to contact San Mateo Police at (650) 522-7700. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.