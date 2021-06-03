TRACY (CBS SF) — One person was killed and three injured in a shooting overnight in Tracy, police said Thursday.
The shooting happened at a mobile home park on the 2900 block of MacArthur Drive at about 2:47 a.m.
Two people were taken to the hospital including the suspected shooter. One of the injuries was not life-threatening.
There was no immediate word on what led up to the shooting.