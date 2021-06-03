SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — California will continue to allow outdoor dining expansions and parklets past the June 15 date of the state’s reopening as part of a plan to boost restaurant business, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.
Restaurants will also be allowed to continue selling to-go cocktails under an extension of the Newsom administration's regulatory relief for restaurants through December 31.
Newsom announced the extension of the provisions at an afternoon press conference in San Francisco outside Tommy's Mexican Restaurant on Geary Blvd. in the city's Richmond District where he was joined by Mayor London Breed and the California Restaurant Association President and CEO Jot Condie.
A survey by the National Restaurant Association found 78% of restaurant owners who began selling take-out alcohol rehired laid-off employees compared to 62% overall.
At least 33 states including California are temporarily allowing the sale of to-go cocktails during the pandemic.