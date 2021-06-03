WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Quick work by Contra Costa Fire crews has knocked down a fire burning at a 16-unit apartment complex in the Walnut Creek community of Rossmoor that hospitalized one person, according to officials.
The Twitter account for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District posted about the fire burning at the apartment complex on Golden Rain Road in Rossmoor shortly after 7 p.m.
ConFire units on scene of a working fire at a 16 unit apartment complex on Golden Rain Road in the Walnut Creek community of Rossmoor.
All occupants were evacuated from the complex, officials said.
A short time later, officials provided an update, saying that fire was already knocked down as of 7:16 p.m. and that damage was limited to only two of the 16 units.
Fire units at the scene have initiated a salvage operation to protect building contents from unnecessary damage due to water, smoke or heat.