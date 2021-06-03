STOCKTON (BCN) — A former after-school program staff member was found guilty Wednesday of committing sex acts with a minor, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.

Kristopher Jones, 31, was found guilty of two counts of engaging in oral copulation with a child under 10 and one count of lewd acts with a child under 14. The District Attorney’s Office said all three counts are felonies.

“Protecting our children is of paramount importance, and cases like these only highlight the terrifying reality that child abuse occurs in places and with people who are typically entrusted to protect, and not harm, our children,” San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said in a news release.

In 2019, a 17-year-old male victim reported to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office that he had been repeatedly sexually molested by an after-school employee at Davis Elementary School at 5224 E. Morada Lane.

The victim said the abuse took place in his second and third grade years.

After an investigation, Jones was identified as the abuser and booked in the San Joaquin County Jail for lewd acts with a child, oral copulation for a minor under 14 years of age and arranging to meet with a minor for sex on Jan. 23, 2019.

Jones will return before Judge Charlotte Orcutt for sentencing on Aug. 2.

