PITTSBURG (CBS SF/BCN) — Sentencing awaits a 25-year-old Pittsburg man after being found guilty by a jury last month on felony charges for a January shooting, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Brandon Hilliard and another Pittsburg man got into an argument at Central Avenue and Birch Street in Pittsburg on Jan. 9.

“As the argument progressed, the defendant pulled out his handgun, a Glock 43,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. “Ultimately, the defendant fired at least four times at the victim. The victim was hit three times in his legs by Hilliard and was taken to a hospital for treatment.”

The day before the shooting, Hilliard cut off an ankle monitor attached for a pending attempted robbery case.

Video from home security cameras recorded the shooting and officers used city surveillance cameras to locate a silver vehicle used to flee the scene and the pending attempted robbery case to identify it, the office said.

The jury gave its verdict following a four-week trial before Judge David Goldstein in Pittsburg.

Hilliard faces up to 22 years and eight months in state prison when he is sentenced July 23.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.