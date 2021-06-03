FREMONT (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol searched for a driver of a dump truck who abandoned the vehicle after overturning it on an Interstate Highway 880 on-ramp in Fremont Thursday morning, dumping thousands of pounds of trash.
CHP dispatch received reports of the overturned big-rig on the on-ramp near Warren Blvd. around 3:15 a.m. Thursday. Responding officers arrived to find the dump truck on its side, trash strewn along the road, and the driver missing.
Dispatch called fire crews to the scene to help clean up the mess and related fuel spill. Officers called local hospitals to attempt to locate the driver with no luck.
Crews closed the Warren Avenue on-ramp and off-ramps for the clean-up. As of 8 a.m., officials were still unclear when the ramps would reopen.
This story will be updated.