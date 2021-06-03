SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man was shot and killed in San Jose’s Civic Center area Thursday afternoon, police said.
The shooting was in the area of N. San Pedro Street and W. Hedding Avenue. The location is one block away from the VTA rail yard where 10 people died in a mass shooting last week.
The shooting was reported at about 1:50 p.m. San Jose police originally said the victim had suffered a life-threatening injury and later updated that the victim, an unidentified male, had died of his injuries.
KPIX reporter Len Ramirez tweeted that witnesses said a man was seen holding his hands up before several shots rang out before a possible suspect ran from the scene.
There was no word on a description of any suspects in the shooting. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, also a block away from the shooting location, said there was no current threat to public safety.
Police said a number of roads remained closed in the area.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.