SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man was shot and killed in San Jose’s Civic Center area Thursday afternoon, police said.
The shooting was in the area of N. San Pedro St. and W. Hedding Ave. The location is one block away from the VTA rail yard where 10 people died in a mass shooting last week.READ MORE: Marin County Crews Stop Forward Progress of Novato Structure Fire
Man down on San Pedro St. at Hedding in San Jose heavily armed officers all around gathering details. pic.twitter.com/0UEaWpZm4S
— Len Ramirez (@lenKPIX) June 3, 2021
This is on the same block as the mass shooting at VTA. Witness describes seeing a man holding his hands up then several shots and a possible suspect running away. pic.twitter.com/HQ6ZCMQb5YREAD MORE: 2 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting at Tracy Mobile Home Park
— Len Ramirez (@lenKPIX) June 3, 2021
The shooting was reported at about 1:50 p.m. San Jose police originally said the victim had suffered a life-threatening injury and later updated that the victim, an unidentified male, had died of his injuries.
There was no word of any suspects in the shooting. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, also a block away from the shooting location, said there was no current threat to public safety.
Police said a number of roads were closed in the area.MORE NEWS: California To Allow Expanded Outdoor Dining, To-Go Cocktails Past June 15 Reopening Of State
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.