SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man was shot and killed in San Jose’s Civic Center area Thursday afternoon, police said.

The shooting was in the area of N. San Pedro St. and W. Hedding Ave. The location is one block away from the VTA rail yard where 10 people died in a mass shooting last week.

The shooting was reported at about 1:50 p.m. San Jose police originally said the victim had suffered a life-threatening injury and later updated that the victim, an unidentified male, had died of his injuries.

There was no word of any suspects in the shooting. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, also a block away from the shooting location, said there was no current threat to public safety.

Police said a number of roads were closed in the area.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.