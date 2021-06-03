SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Two Santa Rosa men were arrested this week in connection with an alleged gun and narcotics trafficking operation, following a months-long investigation.

The suspects, identified as 20-year-old Christian Alex Cortes-Torres and Daniel Cortes-Torres, were detained during a traffic stop on the 2000 block of West College Avenue on Tuesday. During the traffic stop, police said they found suspected cocaine, suspected fentanyl, along with about $2,500 in cash.

Following the traffic stop, a search warrant was executed at the suspects’ home on the 2800 block of Apple Valley Lane. According to detectives, several guns were found, including an illegally modified AR-15, a .45 caliber semiautomatic handgun that was stolen, a .9mm semiautomatic handgun and a Polymer 80 non-serialized firearm kit that was not assembled. High capacity magazines were also found.

Police said they also located suspected methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, pressed fentanyl pills meant to look like oxycodone and about $2,000 in cash at the home.

The suspects were booked into the Sonoma County Jail on multiple drug and weapons charges.

According to police, Daniel Cortes-Torres is facing nine charges, among them, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of narcotics for sale, being a felon in possession of an assault weapon and conspiracy.

Meanwhile, Christian Cortes-Torres is facing charges of possession of an assault weapon, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of narcotics for sale and conspiracy.

According to jail records, both men are scheduled to appear in court on Friday afternoon.