SANTA ROSA (BCN) – Santa Rosa police are seeking suspects a shooting Tuesday night that left a man in serious condition.
The shooting was reported at 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of Burbank Avenue, where a witness said cars sped away following the gunfire.
The car of the shooting victim was located in the front parking lot of the Santa Rosa Fire Station at 830 Burbank Avenue, where the victim, a Santa Rosa man in his 30s, was being treated by firefighters for a single gunshot wound before he was taken to a hospital.
The man was listed in serious, but stable condition and is expected to recover from his injuries, police said.
Police said it appears that one or more occupants of an unknown vehicle fired several shots at the victim and his car.
Detectives are seeking witnesses and ask anyone with information about the case to contact them online at http://www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.
A reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.